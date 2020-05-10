Beyoncé sets up mobile coronavirus testing in Houston

Beyoncé thanked her mother Tina Knowles Lawson for her "vision" as they set up mobile coronavirus testing in their hometown of Houston, Texas. The "Single Ladies" hitmaker took to Instagram to share photographs from a mobile testing site for the virus that will be trialled around her hometown of Houston, Texas. She wrote on Instagram: "Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. ... H-Town, I love y'all ... Special thanks to ... my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy's Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box - DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. (sic)"

It comes after Tina revealed that Beyoncé's family have all been tested for COVID-19 and as a result, they were hoping to get together to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend.

Tina shared: "We all got tested. We've gotten the results back and everybody is okay so I hope that we can get together this Mother's Day and have dinner together. I can actually touch them, for real."

And Beyoncé's charity is donating $6 million to mental health wellness amidst the pandemic.

A statement on her website read: "BeyGOOD recognises the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.

"BeyGOOD has partnered with Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organisations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA. The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit."