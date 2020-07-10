Beyoncé's foundation donates R168k grants to black-owned businesses

Beyoncé's foundation is donating R168 000 grants to black-owned businesses.

The singer's BeyGOOD organisation has teamed up with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) to help those businesses suffering during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement on NAACP's website reads: "This will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time. The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses ...

"The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs."

These grants are available to businesses in Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis and the application process opened on Thursday and will continue until July 18.