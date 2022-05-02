Bill Murray addresses misconduct reports

Bill Murray "did something [he] thought was funny" that led to production on 'Being Mortal' being suspended. The 71-year-old actor has addressed reports he has been accused of misconduct on the set of his upcoming movie and claimed he had had a "difference of opinion" with a woman working on the film but they are working together to "make peace with each other".

Speaking to CNBC, he said: "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it. and so they stopped the production. "As of now, we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other. I think that's where the real issue is, between our peace.

"We're both professionals, we like each others' work." Bill has "done not much else but thinking about it" in recent weeks and claimed the incident and its fallout have been an "education" for him. He continued: "We like each other, I think, and if we can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me.

And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.

“[I wondered], ‘How could I misperceive? How could I be so inaccurate and so insensitive when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time?’ “ So we’re talking about it. We’re, I think we’re gonna make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that. "I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore. I think that's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

Bill is hopeful the matter can be resolved and both parties can return to work. He said: "What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we've both spent a lot of time developing the skill of. "And hopefully do something that's good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, the movie makers and the movie studio as well."

Bosses on the production - which is Aziz Ansari's directorial debut - halted production following the accusation from the unnamed woman. An email sent to cast and crew stated: "We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it.