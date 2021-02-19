Billie Eilish files for a restraining order against alleged stalker

Billie Eilish has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker, whom she claims has been bombarding her with threatening and disturbing letters since the summer. The “bad guy” hitmaker is seeking court-ordered protection from a man named John Hearle, who has allegedly been harassing the singer and threatening her from outside her Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, Hearle has been camped out at a school across the street from her property since the summer, and Billie has alleged he’s been bombarding her with threatening and disturbing letters. Documents obtained by the publication state Billie, 19, claims she got a note from Hearle in which he told her she would “die”. The note allegedly read: "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me ... You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die ... You will die."

Billie also claims Hearle watches her enter and exit her home, and says he always says something to her or makes gestures whenever he sees her.

In the documents, the “Ocean Eyes” singer states Hearle’s actions are making her anxious to leave her home, and she is now also fearing for the safety of her family.

TMZ have reported the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the allegations, but have not made an arrest as of the time of writing.

The news comes after Billie recently said she is more comfortable with fame now, after previously hating everything about life in the spotlight.

She said: “The parts I hated three years ago, those are the parts that I’m digging now.

“Fame, in general, I used to just despise it, I hated everything about it. I hated being recognised, I hated not being able to go out, I hated not being able to post a place because then people would show up at.

“And I felt stupid, because I had this thing that’s really cool, people would kill for, and I didn’t like it at all.

“When I say I love fame, it’s just I think we should be aware we have an incredible thing that we get to do.”