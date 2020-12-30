Billie Eilish lost followers on Instagram over nude art

Billie Eilish lost thousands of Instagram followers after sharing two drawings featuring female nudity. The “bad guy” hitmaker took part in the “Post a picture of...” challenge and it seemed some followers were unimpressed by the background of her phone's lock screen and a drawing she was really proud of, both of which featured female nudity, because they swiftly stopped watching her account. Fans quickly spotted the vast tumble in her followers after she shared the two pictures and were quick to point it out in screenshots. The 19-year-old star - who had captioned her drawing "lol i love boobs" - reposted the news of her drop in supporters and wrote: ""LMFAOOO y'all babies smh.(sic)" But after seeing her followers drop from 73 million to 72.9 million in the wake of Billie sharing her drawings, they have now gone back up again to 73 million.

The “Therefore I Am” singer recently teased fans that she'll be beginning a "new era" next year.

She said on her Instagram story: "It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I've got some s*** to put out."

At the start of the clip, Billie joked that she won't give her fans the new album if they keep poking fun at her green hair.

She quipped: ""F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my God! I’m f****** making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

Meanwhile, Billie recently scrapped her entire 2021 world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously rescheduled the dates from this year.

In a statement posted on her social media pages, she announced: "hi guys

"i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can't even tell you.

“we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.

"keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. (sic)”