Billie Eilish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Billie Eilish has admitted nasty comments made about her on social media have "ruined" her life. The "No Time To Die" hitmaker has vowed to stop reading comments made about her on Instagram, Twitter and other online platforms and slammed "cancel culture" as completely "insane".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: "I stopped like two days ago. I've stopped reading comments fully. It was ruining my life. It's weird. The cooler the things you get to do, the more people hate you. Cancel culture is insane. The internet is a bunch of trolls and the problem is a lot of it is really funny.

"It's anything for a joke. People say anything to make people laugh. It's insane that I have ever been reading comments. I should've stopped long ago but the problem is I've always wanted to stay in touch with my fans and people have ruined that for me and for them. That sucks. I still try to like fan posts. If I see fans anywhere I just want to talk to them. They're people, they're me. They're like friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off."