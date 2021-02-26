Billie Eilish reveals secret ex-boyfriend

Billie Eilish has revealed her secret romance with rapper Brandon '7:AMP' Adams. The “bad guy” singer enjoyed a well-hidden romance with the rapper - who uses the stage name 7:AMP and whose real name is Brandon Adams - but she called time on their relationship because they didn't "want the same things" and she felt her partner didn't love himself to love her enough. Speaking in her new documentary “The World's A Little Blurry”, she said: "I just wasn’t happy. And I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. "I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things the other person couldn’t care less about. "I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t [think] that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of… um, effort, I think?

"I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude.’ And you don’t.

"Like, you think you do. I do love him, though, which is what made it harder.”

During the film, Billie and her then-flame say they love each other, and he was seen joining her in her trailer at Coachella in 2019.

However, after the performance he was taken to hospital after breaking his hand by punching a wall.

She said: "I’m trying to get him to go to therapy. He’s so self-destructive."

And the 19-year-old star also admitted she didn't "wanna fix him" and knew it was right to move on, although she isn't "over" her ex.

She added: "I’m not over him. I didn’t find someone else. I didn’t, like, stop having love for him.

"I just, like, spent time away from him for a little bit, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m missing so much, because I’m like worried about you all the time, and I don’t want what you want. And you don’t want what I want.’

"I don’t wanna fix him. I can’t fix him. I’ve tried.”