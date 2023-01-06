Billie Eilish’s childhood home swarmed by cops after ‘burglary’ attempt

Billie Eilish’s childhood home was swarmed by police after a man allegedly jumped a fence and tried to break into the house. The suspect is now in LAPD custody after officers responded to a burglary call on Thursday night to the singer’s family house in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles.

It has been reported that a man in dark clothes and black mask hopped over a fence, but it’s unclear if anything was taken or anyone was home at the time. Watch video: Footage shown on local television showed police scouring the home for evidence following the incident.

Eilish, born in Los Angeles to actress Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O’Connell, was raised in the house with her 25-year-old brother and musical collaborator, Finneas. It’s understood her parents still own the home. The singer and Finneas gave fans a look at the home in the 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry”, and she was seen as a teen at the house recording with her brother.

Eilish said in the film they made an “album in our bedroom” and told fans their do-it-yourself efforts showed “anything is possible”. The singer also opened up the home for a CBS Sunday Morning segment in December 2019. The seven-time Grammy winner, who is dating musician Jesse Rutherford, 31, said in 2021 that she still spent many nights in her childhood bedroom to be close to her parents and told Rolling Stone magazine that she only moved out in 2019.