Billy Dee Williams confused by 'gender fluid' term









Billy Dee Williams poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena. Picture: Reuters Billy Dee Williams has clarified comments he made last week about identifying as both masculine and feminine. The 82-year-old actor caused a stir last week when he said he sees himself as "feminine as well as masculine" but he has insisted his comments were misunderstood and he doesn't view himself as not having a fixed gender. He told The Undefeated: "Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, 'What the hell is gender fluid?' That's a whole new term.' "But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves. "There's a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had a splitting of the ways because they had different ideas about the... what do you call it? Consciousness. Unconscious. It's a collective consciousness.

"But he coined a phrase that's 'Anima animus.' And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.

"So that's what I was referring to. I was talking about men getting in touch with the female side of themselves."

And the "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" actor insisted his remarks had nothing to do with sexuality.

He added: "I wasn't talking about sex, I wasn't talking about gay or straight. I'm not gay -- by any stretch of the imagination. Not that I have anything against gay people. But personally? Not gay."

Billy had used both pronouns when discussing how he wasn't afraid to show both his masculine and feminine sides.

He told Esquire magazine: "Be yourself. I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colourful character who doesn't take himself or herself too seriously...

"And you see I say 'himself' and 'herself,' because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I'm a very soft person. I'm not afraid to show that side of myself."