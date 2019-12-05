Billy Dee Williams has clarified comments he made last week about identifying as both masculine and feminine.
The 82-year-old actor caused a stir last week when he said he sees himself as "feminine as well as masculine" but he has insisted his comments were misunderstood and he doesn't view himself as not having a fixed gender.
He told The Undefeated: "Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, 'What the hell is gender fluid?' That's a whole new term.'
"But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves.
"There's a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had a splitting of the ways because they had different ideas about the... what do you call it? Consciousness. Unconscious. It's a collective consciousness.