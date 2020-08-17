Billy Porter's life changed after Emmy award win

Billy Porter's life "changed" when he won an Emmy award, in ways in which he insisted wouldn't impact on a white actor's career.

The 50-year-old star made history last year as the first openly gay Black man to win the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Drama for his performance as Pray Tell in 'Pose' and he insisted it was more meaningful for his career than it would have been for his white counterparts.

He said: "My white counterparts work all the time whether than win awards or not. My life actually does change. My life did change from winning an award."

And Billy admitted it has been "breathtaking" to see how he's been embraced due to his "queerness".

Speaking during Deadline's “Contenders Television: The Nominees” virtual event, he said: "As a Black gay man whose queerness was considered my liability for the first 25 years-plus of my career, it's been breathtaking to watch that flip -- to watch what was considered my liability for so long become the thing that everyone is responding to."