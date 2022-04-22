Blac Chyna denies accepting $100K ‘kill fee’

The 33-year-old model - who has a five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian, 35 - admitted accepting the money but insisted she thought it was payment for filming.

Speaking in court this week, where she is suing Rob's family for defamation, she said: "Why would I sign a kill fee for my number one show?"

Chyna was also paid an additional $370,000 to appear on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alongside Rob's family.

Chyna is alleging defamation from the reality TV dynasty resulted in the cancellation of E! series Rob & Chyna” back in 2016 and she is seeking $108 million in damages from the family.

Reality stars Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian , 37, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66, have been present at the trial, but half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24 - who previously dated Chyna's ex, Tyga - was not as she is recovering from illness.