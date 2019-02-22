Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna is said to be fuming at Soulja Boy after he claimed they never actually dated and were just friends. The 'Rob and Chyna' star is said to be angry at her ex-boyfriend for accusing her of lying about their relationship together and she has now alleged that he is just using her for fame.

A source close to the mother-of-two tells TMZ that she is happy they have split up now as he has shown what he is really like and she is disappointed by his reaction.

Soulja Boy claimed he never dated Chyna on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote: "What I look like dating Blac Chyna lmao I'm in a relationship with Tiona Fernan stop playing with me lol (sic)"

The tweet was followed up by a number of retweets of stories about the rapper declaring his love for his actual beau Tiona on Instagram earlier in the week.

And in another deleted tweet, Soulja claimed Chyna had "hacked" his phone after his Twitter account posted and deleted a crude comment about the reality star, followed by an apology.

The apology tweet read: "My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet. Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less."

It was previously reported that Soulja and Chyna had begun dating as a joke when they both wanted to annoy Chyna's former partner Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - but decided to make things official after catching feelings during the prank.

Their split was believed to have been caused when they started "bickering about each other's true intentions in their relationship."

Just last week, a source said Chyna - who also has two-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - and Soulja Boy "appreciate and respect that the other one has their own career rolling right now, and they feel like they can take things slow".