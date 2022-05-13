Blac Chyna gets baptised

Blac Chyna has been baptised. The 34-year-old star, who recently lost her defamation trial against the family of her former fiancé Rob Kardashian, is focusing on new beginnings and marked her birthday on May 11 by being welcomed into the Christian faith.

Story continues below Advertisment

She shared a video on Instagram in which, dressed in white, she was dipped into a swimming pool in front of a group of her loved ones. She captioned the footage: “Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings, (sic)" Earlier this month, the 88 Fin founder lost her bid for $108 million (R1.7 billion) in damages after a jury ruled against her allegations of defamation against Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who she claimed had led to her E! series “Rob & Chyna” being cancelled.

Several accusations had been made during the trial, including that Chyna had exhibited threatening behaviour towards her former flame and his family over the years. After the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, told reporters: “I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it.” Defence attorney Michelle Carrie Doolin said: “Mr (Rob) Kardashian … looks forward to moving on to a new chapter and raising his beautiful daughter.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Chyna – who has King Cairo, 9, with former partner Tyga, and 5-year-old Dream with Rob – is planning to appeal against the ruling. Her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, previously said: “Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian. “Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with (Chyna’s) contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

Story continues below Advertisment