Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna has parted ways with her lawyer as she continues to battle against the Kardashian family over the axing of her reality show 'Rob and Chyna'.



The 'Rob and Chyna' star has been locked in a long court battle with the famous family over the axing of her and ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian's television show but she has now turned her attention to her former lawyer Lisa Bloom, firing back after the legal professional accused Chyna of not paying for her work.





Court documents obtained by The Blast claim that Chyna and Bloom never had any written agreement and says she should not get any of the money she could win against the Kardashians because Bloom stopped acting for Chyna earlier this month without giving any reason as to why.





It reads: "The Bloom Firm's conduct constitutes professional misconduct under California law because Lisa Bloom and The Bloom Firm engaged in conduct involving 'intentional misrepresentation' to this Court, the Parties, successor counsel, and Ms. White."





Chyna is now being represented by a lawyer who left Bloom's firm to work for the model.





Chyna's original lawsuit is against members of the Kardashian / Jenner family, who she has accused of interfering with her show and ultimately causing it to be axed. They have denied having anything to do with the show being cancelled, while the reclusive sock designer - who has two-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna - insisted he could no longer participate in the programme due to alleged domestic violence from his former partner.





Chyna - who also has six-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga - previously claimed E! were pushing for a second series of 'Rob & Chyna' because they felt their break-up would offer more dramatic television.



