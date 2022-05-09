Blac Chyna plotting new talk show with mom Tokyo Toni

Blac Chyna is working on a new TV talk show with her mom Tokyo Toni. The 33-year-old star has previously appeared in a number of fly-on-the-wall series including “Rob & Chyna” with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and “The Real Blac Chyna” but she's swopping the reality TV format for a new programme in which she'll be interviewing celebrity guests alongside her mother.

Speaking to TMZ.com, Tokyo explained the show will carry her name and will be shown on her own network, saying: "We are going to do one (a new show) on my network; it's called the FHN network, it's called ‘Talking With Tokyo’.“ She went on to insist it's a chat show rather than reality TV and will feature the pair talking to guests. Tokyo added: "Yeah (a talk show) me and Blac Chyna. Every day (we will be interviewing) people celebrities, you TMZ, bloggers, come on ... stage sit down and talk."

When asked if it's a reality show, she replied: "Oh no no no ... Two chairs and a sofa for whoever to get comfortable and talk to (us)." It comes after Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - lost a defamation case against the family of her former partner Rob, who she had claimed had caused the cancellation of her E! series “Rob & Chyna”. The star was seeking $108 million (about R1.7 billion) in damages from the family, but last week, a 12-member jury found Rob's mom Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shouldn't have to pay damages regarding the former make-up artist's loss of income and future earnings.

Chyna vowed to appeal the decision and after the verdict was announced, her attorney Lynne Ciani said: "Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian. "Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with (Chyna’s) contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict." Following the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael Rhodes told reporters: "I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service.

"I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial. “They (the Kardashian-Jenners) were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure. "I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant."