Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna is reportedly romancing Soulja Boy. The 30-year-old model - who has six-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga, and two-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - is believed to have split with her boyfriend Kid Buu following their heated argument during a trip to Hawaii last month, but sources say she's already moved on and is now in a relationship with rapper Soulja Boy.

According to TMZ, the rumoured couple have only been dating for a little over a week, with sources saying the romance started on Instagram, where they slid into each other's DMs.

The publication reports the pair met up at Sean Kingston's LA penthouse last week where sparks flew, and they've been "inseparable" ever since.

Chyna's new romance comes after police were called to her Hawaii hotel room last month, following claims of a "disturbance" between her and her then-boyfriend Kid Buu.

Sources said at the time that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and he is alleged to have then slammed her against a wall several times and choked her, prompting someone to call for emergency services.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed in a statement: "Shortly before 9 am today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation. The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located. This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member. The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time."

The 'Rob and Chyna' star and her friends also allegedly angered hotel guests by being "loud and obnoxious" by the pool at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Honolulu.

Another source said: "They hung out by the pool, partied and were loud. They are not the typical hotel guests. They were definitely being inappropriate in several ways. The girls were showing nipples, they were twerking and just being obnoxious. Hotel management had complaints, because there were families with kids that didn't like the way they behaved."