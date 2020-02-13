Blac Chyna wants Rob Kardashian's assault lawsuit dismissed









Blac Chyna wants Rob Kardashian's assault and battery lawsuit against her dismissed. Picture: Reuters Blac Chyna wants Rob Kardashian's assault and battery lawsuit against her dismissed. The 32-year-old sock designer sued his former fiancee - the mother of his three-year-old daughter Dream - in September 2017 over a row they had in December 2016, in which he accused her of pointing a gun at him and trying to strangle him with an iPhone cable while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as claiming she went on to trash the house they were renting from his half-sister, Kylie Jenner, and she has now hit back at the lawsuit. Rob claimed to have suffered neck injuries and had his shirt ripped in the altercation with Chyna, but the make-up artist has insisted he is exaggerating and has filed a motion to have the case dismissed. Her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement: "Chyna has filed a motion to dismiss the baseless assault and battery claims filed by her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in September 2017. "Chyna already succeeded in getting Kylie Jenner to drop her bogus lawsuit against Chyna back in March 2018 after Kylie refused to sit for her deposition and refused to answer questions under oath.

"Now, Chyna has submitted evidence to the Court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court."

"Chyna's claim against Rob Kardashian for posting illegal Revenge Porn Photos of her will be tried before a jury on May 26, 2020. Chyna's claims against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for illegally getting Season 2 of her #1 Hit Show on E! cancelled will be tried before a separate jury immediately after the conclusion of the Revenge Porn trial against Rob."

Kylie has previously branded Chyna's alleged behaviour "disrespectful".

She said in April 2017: "My mom calls me and apparently Chyna threw something at my television. It's a little disrespectful and I wouldn't do that to someone else's home.

"It's really hard to support a relationship that's really unhealthy. I wish they would both stop this roller-coaster ride."