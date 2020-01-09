Blac Chyna will vigorously contest custody battle









Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram Blac Chyna will "vigorously contest" Rob Kardashian's attempt to seek primary custody of their daughter, her lawyer has said. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star filed documents in Los Angeles earlier this week asking to be three-year-old Dream's main carer, but a lawyer acting for his former fiance has blasted the reclusive sock designer for moving to take the tot away from her "hands-on, extremely loving" parent. Lawyer Lynne Ciani told US Weekly: "So Rob Kardashian -- who has ... posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna -- wants to take custody of Chyna's beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?. "And Khloe Kardashian ... wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh, please. "Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiance Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family."

In his documents, Rob asked a judge to limit the time Chyna spends with their daughter to just weekends with a nanny present as he believes she's a danger and isn't behaving appropriately around their little girl.

The 32-year-old reality TV star accused his former lover - who also has seven-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - of regularly hosting parties at her home in front of Dream and invites strangers round to get drunk with her.

Rob believes Dream's behaviour has changed recently as she's started "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her", as well as swearing and using language he insisted he never uses around her.

He's also said his daughter arrives to him with messy hair and dirty teeth.

Rob believes his sister Khloe Kardashian can back up his allegations as she's noticed a behavioural change in Dream as she's "more in defence mode" and is "decidedly more aggressive" during her play dates with her cousins.

The 35-year-old beauty - who has 21-month-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - has claimed she's heard Dream say she doesn't want to go home.

Rob also wants the courts to approve his request of having Chyna submit a drugs and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream.

He has also asked that the supervising nanny be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if there's any violence in front of their daughter.