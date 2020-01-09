Blac Chyna will "vigorously contest" Rob Kardashian's attempt to seek primary custody of their daughter, her lawyer has said.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star filed documents in Los Angeles earlier this week asking to be three-year-old Dream's main carer, but a lawyer acting for his former fiance has blasted the reclusive sock designer for moving to take the tot away from her "hands-on, extremely loving" parent.
Lawyer Lynne Ciani told US Weekly: "So Rob Kardashian -- who has ... posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna -- wants to take custody of Chyna's beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?.
"And Khloe Kardashian ... wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh, please.
"Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiance Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family."