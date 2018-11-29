Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashian family have had their bid to have Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them thrown out and the matter will go to trial next month.



The 'Rob and Chyna' star has accused the relatives of her former partner Rob Kardashian - the father of her two-year-old daughter Dream - of defamation and trying to kill her reality show but while the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clan attempted to have the claims dismissed, a court has now ruled the issue will go to trial.





Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement: "Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family's request to strike Chyna's entire lawsuit.





"We thank the court for its careful, well-reasoned rulings.





"We look forward to getting a trial date next month and aggressively fighting for Chyna's rights at trial."

Great win in court today for our client @BLACCHYNA ! pic.twitter.com/OdydN1vkap — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 28, 2018

However, six paragraphs were stricken from Chyna's complaint, which were in connection with the 30-year-old star's claims the family, including Rob's mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, had accused her of assaulting Rob.





And the Kardashians' attorney, Shawn Holley, insists the statement from Chyna's team was "not an accurate statement" of what had happened in court.





She told The Blast: "The Bloom Firm's press release is not an accurate statement of what happened in court.





"In fact, the Kardashians have successfully chipped away at Ms. White's outlandish claims since her lawsuit was filed, culminating in the hearing -- a hearing at which the Court invited counsel for the Kardashians to seek attorney fees against the Bloom Firm for their failure to support Ms. White's spurious allegations with actual evidence."





Chyna - who also has six-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga - previously accused the family of trying to destroy her career.





Her court documents stated: "The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house."





The outspoken star also claimed E! were pushing for a second series of 'Rob & Chyna' because they felt their break-up would offer more dramatic television.



