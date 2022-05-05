Blac Chyna’s mom sets up GoFundMe to cover appeal costs

Blac Chyna's mom has set up a GoFundMe page to fund her daughter's appeal against the Kardashian-Jenner family. The 33-year-old model had accused the relatives of her former partner, Rob Kardashian, of defamation – which she alleged resulted in the cancellation of the E! series “Rob & Chyna” in 2016.

She was seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family, but on Monday, the 12-member jury found the Kardashian-Jenners shouldn't have to pay damages for the former make-up artist's loss of income and future earnings. Chyna had vowed to appeal against the decision and now her mom, Tokyo Toni – who was banned from the courtroom during the trial for making threats against the Kardashian-Jenners on social media – has asked fans to contribute to help pay the future legal costs. The GoFundMe page is titled “Cheering for Chyna” and, at the time of writing, had received 43 donations and raised a total of $780 (about R12 000) towards its target of $40 000 (about R620 000).

Chyna shared a link to the online fund-raiser in a now-expired Instagram Story. Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, vowed to appeal soon after the verdict was announced. She said: “Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian.

“Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with (Chyna’s) contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal (against) the remainder of the verdict." Chyna – who has 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob and 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga – had been seeking millions in damages from sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloé, 37, their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66. Several accusations had been made throughout the trial that Chyna had exhibited “threatening” behaviour towards her former flame and his family over the years.

After the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael Rhodes told reporters: “I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it … I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial. “They (the Kardashian-Jenners) were very pleased, very grateful.” Defence attorney Michelle Carrie Doolin added: “Mr (Rob) Kardashian is very grateful to the jury service and happy to have this matter behind him.

