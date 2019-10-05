Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds secretly welcomed new baby two months ago









Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their third child. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Los Angeles - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their third child. The 32-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor - who already have daughters James, four and Inez, two, together - secretly welcomed their new baby two months ago, Us Weekly reports. The couple have not revealed yet revealed any details about their new baby. Insiders previously revealed the doting parents want a huge family, with a source saying: "They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could." And the 'Deadpool' star previously admitted he and his spouse don't shoot films at the same time for the sake of their kids.

He said: "Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.

"We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is.

"So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

Speaking previously about her own parenting style, Blake admitted she was just "figuring out what the heck" to do.

She said: "I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky.

"It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing. You think, 'Ooh, should I be more strict, or should I be more I don’t know, emotional?' Or whatever it is.

"If anybody knows how to be a parent, I feel like grandparents really know how to be parents. But parents, you just figure it out as you go. So, I wouldn’t put a label on it."