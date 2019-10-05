Los Angeles - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their third child.
The 32-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor - who already have daughters James, four and Inez, two, together - secretly welcomed their new baby two months ago, Us Weekly reports.
The couple have not revealed yet revealed any details about their new baby.
Insiders previously revealed the doting parents want a huge family, with a source saying: "They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could."
And the 'Deadpool' star previously admitted he and his spouse don't shoot films at the same time for the sake of their kids.