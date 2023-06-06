‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies at age 62

Anna Shay has died at the age of 62. The heiress-turned-reality star was best known for her time on the Netflix hit ‘Bling Empire’ – which follows the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian-American in Los Angeles – but it was announced on Monday that she had passed away after suffering a stroke.

Her family said: “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay has left behind a reported net worth of $600 million R11.5 billion), thought to have been inherited from her Russian-born father’s successful business deals with the US government. She leaves her son, Kenny Kemp, 29. She is thought to have been married and divorced four times, she was yet to reveal the identities of any of her former lovers.

Just months before her death, Shay said she had not felt any “pressure” to prove herself as Asian and said the “best thing” in life was for an individual to be themselves. She told JoySauce: “I don’t think I have. I think that when people put themselves into a category they’re putting themselves into those categories. They’re cutting themselves off from anything that they can venture into in this great big world. “I think the best thing is just to grow up and know who you are. You’re gonna make mistakes. You may not understand certain things, but I’m blessed to have the parents that I had. They taught me to know who you are to believe in yourself.