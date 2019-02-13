Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter, seven-year-old Blue Ivy, is "queen bee" of their household. The 'Formation' singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has revealed her seven-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy, rules the household over her famous parents and twin siblings Rumi and Sir, 19 months.

Tina said: "Blue is the Queen B. The second Queen B."

And the 65-year-old fashion designer went on to explain the twins are already showing signs of very different personalities.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "For the twins, the girl is really going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid-back. He just chills like his dad."

Tina previously revealed Blue is a great performer like her mother but hasn't yet "decided" where her passion lies.

She said: "[She] hasn't decided yet. But whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she's good at a lot of things."

And last summer, the youngster beat Tina in a dance-off.

Sharing a video on Instagram of her own take on Bey and Jay's duet 'APES** T', Tina wrote: "This is my dance off with Blue!! She beat me of course! We had to make up an original dance move.

"My awkward shoulder move was my made up dance. I know it's wrong but my competition is only 6. She killed it though!!! #aboutthatcaftanlife. [sic]"

The clip was taken when the family enjoyed a summer break in the south of France - and it wasn't the first time Tina has shared an adorable story of her granddaughter.

Back in May, Blue Ivy scolded her for breaking the rules in a theatre in Paris and filming inside when she wasn't allowed.

As the pair sat in their seats waiting for the production to begin, Tina to took to her Instagram account to share the experience with her followers.

Posting a video, Tina said: "I'm in Paris, France and I'm at the most beautiful theatre I've ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet. It's a walking ballet, it's so cool."

However, rule follower Blue interrupted her grandmother to remind her that filming inside the venue was prohibited.

The youngster said: "You're not supposed to take videos grandma. You're not supposed to."