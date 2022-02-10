Bob Saget died after accidental head injury

Bob Saget's cause of death has been revealed as an "accidental head injury", one month after the 'Full House' star was found dead in Florida hotel room. The “Full House” star - who died back in January at the age of 65 - is said to have "accidentally hit his head" but there were "no signs" of drug or alcohol use.

In a statement obtained by E! news, his family said: "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. Bob accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs in his system."