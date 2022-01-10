Bob Saget's family break silence following star's death

Bob Saget's family want people to remember the "love and laughter" he "brought to the world". The 'Fuller House' star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday at the age of 65 and his loved ones, including wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and 29-year-old Jennifer - who he had with ex-wife Sharri Kramer - have now broken their silence on his shock passing.

They said in a statement to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Police confirmed on Sunday evening they had found Bob - who was on tour with his stand-up comedy show - unresponsive on arrival to the hotel. They said in a statement: "On 1/9/2022, just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway (Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes) in response to a man down call.