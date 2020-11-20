Bobby Brown breaks silence after son Bobby Brown Jr. dies aged 28

Bobby Brown and his family are “devastated" following the tragic passing of his son Bobby Brown Jr. The 51-year-old singer's 28-year-old child - whose half-sister Bobbi Kristina passed away in 2015 at the age of just 22 - was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. And a day later, Bobby broke his silence and admitted there are “no words to explain the pain” they are going through. He said in a statement: “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.” His lawyer added: “Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms.

“This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.”

According to NBC News, a Los Angeles Police spokesman said the cause of death wasn't clear but foul play was not suspected.

Police were called to the house in Encino, LA, shortly before 2pm.

The Los Angeles County coroner is leading the investigation into Bobby's passing.

The tragic loss comes after Bobby Jr's half-sister Bobbi was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 - similar scenes to that of her late mother Whitney Houston, who died from accidental drowning in a bath in 2012 aged 48.

Bobbi spent six months in a coma, but she passed away in July 2015.

Her cause of death was declared as drowning and "mixed drug intoxication", the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed.

According to a toxicology report, she had a cocaine-related substance and alcohol in her system.

The medical examiner’s office said in the statement: "The underlying cause of death is the condition which starts the downhill course of events leading to death and in this case is the immersion associated with drug intoxication."

Bobbi was buried two days after her death, next to her mother at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey.