Bolly-fix weekly: Abhishek Bachchan says web releases cut out first day theatre hype

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends with our newly released column, Bolly-Fix weekly.

This week we look at OTT platforms giving actors a new lease, Pavail Gulatia’s passion for action, and Deepika Padukone’s reason for strict no-phone policy at her 2018 wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan says OTT releases cut out first day theatrical hype

Bollywood actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Divyenndu, or Pankaj Tripathi, who were not being fully used by Bollywood, are now flourishing in a new era as more stories are being told on streaming platforms.

While films struggle for business, web series succeed exceptionally, keeping cine lovers hooked with the long-format storytelling.

Bollywood A-lister Abhishek Bachchan is no exception, with two of his films, “Ludo” and “The Big Bull”, being released digitally.

He said the best thing about OTT or digital releases is that they never focus on the obsession with numbers usually associated with first day theatrical hype.

The actor even admitted that previously he had to face his own share of struggles.

Abhishek will next be seen in “Bob Biswas”, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

’Thappad’ actor Pavail Gulati wants to fight Bollywood Baddies

Pavail Gulati. Picture: Instagram

Pavail Gulati finally got to play the main lead in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad” opposite Taapsee Pannu, 10 years after launching his career.

His next film, “Do Baaraa”, also sees him in a lead role, however Gulati has his eyes focused on roles that allow him to kick butt.

“I would like to play a hero on screen. Since the time I started watching Hindi films, I have seen actors doing that on the big screen, so I dreamt of doing the same.

“Having said that, I know doing all of this is quite a difficult job — pulling off action, dancing and romancing on screen isn’t easy at all.

“But I’ve trained in the basics, if that helps at all. I’ve been a trainee dancer, and have been a taekwondo champion as a kid. I’d also like to see how I fit into the world of comedy,” he said.

Deepika Padukone wanted guests to be ’present in the moment’ at her 2018 Lake Como wedding

Deepika Padukone. Picture: Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a strict no-phone policy at their grand wedding in Italy’s Lake Como in 2018.

The couple invited only their nearest and dearest who had to leave their phones behind because the couple wanted them to be “present in the moment”.

"Privacy was secondary. These moments should be in your mind and heart as they’re never going to come back.

“Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful.

“People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor.

“People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were,” Padukone said.

On the work-front, the “Piku” actress is gearing up for many releases and will also be sharing screen space with her hubby, Ranveer Singh, in “83”.