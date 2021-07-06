Bolly-fix weekly: Bollywood is buzzing with film activity

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we look at Karan Johar making his directorial debut after his five-year break and other upcoming films as well as check what actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has to say about her handsome husband.

Bollywood’s buzzing with activity Bollywood is abuzz with film making again as actors and directors take to their social media to fill in fans. Bollywood bigwig, Karan will return to the director’s chair after a five-year break.

On Instagram he said: “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home – all at once. “It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. “A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.

“Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) In the past year, Karan Johar has just directed a segment for two web anthologies – “Lust Stories” and “Ghost Stories”. He is also producing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer “Sooryavanshi” and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s “Brahmastra”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to shared the teaser of “Chura ke dil mera 2.0“. The song, a recreation of her popular number in the 1994 hit “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, features in her upcoming comedy “Hungama 2”. She wrote: "After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2 With love and gratitude," Shilpa said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) And actor Arjun Kapoor shared his look in the forthcoming horror comedy film “Bhoot Police”, where he plays Chiraunji. "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. “Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote as caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja thankful for husband Anand Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is having the time of her life in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, is thankful that she didn’t end up with someone from the film fraternity. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in Mumbai in 2018.

Speaking to a leading magazine, the actress said that she is fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. She said “thank god” she didn’t meet someone from Bollywood as their world-view can be very limited. They would only know about what’s happening in the film industry. She said that this is the first time that she and her husband have spent every night together.

Since both of them travel a lot, they don’t get much time to spend with each other and that she and Anand have realised that they are obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together. She recently also opened up on the pay gap between a male and a female actor in the industry. Calling it “ridiculous”, she said that she stood up to it and lost out on a lot of roles. According to her, she is privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really difficult for her.