Bolly-fix weekly: Bollywood star flouts lockdown rules

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends with our newly released column, Bolly-Fix Weekly.

From breaking news to whose up to what in the Bolly-sphere, the column will ensure to keep you up to date.

This week we look at those naughty stars who flout lockdown rules, celebrate Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary and Shahid Kapoor’s major streaming deal worth Rs 100 crore.

Bollywood star flouts lockdown rules

Jimmy Sheirgill in “Your Honor”. Picture: Instagram.

Several states in India have either announced lockdown or set restrictions in movement of people since its second wave, however some famous names think that they are cut above the rest and defied the rules.

Amid this, actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others have been booked in Punjab by Indian police.

The Bollywood actor along with the crew was filming for “Your Honor” two hours after curfew. When police reached the location, the team was seen shooting a court scene.

Wife and son pen message to Irrfan Khan on his first death anniversary

On the legendary actor’s first death anniversary, Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar and son, Babil Khan shared emotional tributes remembering the artist and the way he chose to lead his life.

Babil wrote: “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals.

“There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop,” he said.

While Irrfan’s wife shared how she and her friend present with Irrfan sang his favourite songs instead of prayers and chants.

Sutapa wrote, “People living deeply have no fear of death”… Anaïs Nin.

Your favourite poet Irrfan.

Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you,all your favourite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times“.

Shahid Kapoor signs mega Netflix deal

Bollywood star, Shahid Kapoor. Picture: Instagram.

Bollywood star, Shahid Kapoor will make his debut into production this year with a major trilogy movie deal with Netflix worth Rs 100 crore.

He will also be starring in the period mythological war saga that will be adapted from Amish Tripathi's novel.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Shahid has been locked for several projects for Netflix. He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs 100 crore with the digital streaming platform.

Shahid will not only make his digital debut with a Netflix film or series but he will also be toplining different projects.

One of them happens to be a concept driven fiction series, details of which are under wraps as of now.

He has already signed on the dotted line for the same".