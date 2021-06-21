Bolly-fix weekly: Bollywood stars serious about co-parenting

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we look at Bolly stars’ co-parenting duties, getting vaccinated and also learn a few important life lessons.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife take co-parenting seriously View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput take their parenting duties seriously. The two are raising Misha, 4, and Zain, 2. Rajput said that from the onset the couple fought about parenting duties, but now things had fallen into place.

“It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. “Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane. “Because once you become one, you are a parent for life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps.

“I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that,” said Rajput. They each have different strengths as parents, and specialise in handling different aspects of Misha and Zain’s lives, she added. “Shahid knows that I am more involved on a day-to-day basis, but now even that has changed because he’s the same. I think it’s great.

“During the pandemic, I hope that other fathers have realised what mothers ‘typically’ are supposed to be doing and are sharing that load. That balance is good. “I am good at one thing, he is good at another thing. Shahid is extremely patient, I am very meticulous. “So I am damn good with their routines but he is amazing with meltdowns, so it helps,” she said.

On the work front, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of “Jersey”, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, starring his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. 4 life lessons Shah Rukh Khan learned from his dad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared four major life lessons he learned from his late father.

The lessons are simple yet valuable, and were a gift to Khan when his dad had no money to buy him birthday presents. "He gifted me an old chess set, he told me that I could learn a lot about life through this game. “The first and foremost being co-operation and teamwork. In life when you have to go forward, at times you have to take a step backward too.

“Then, being a small person, the so-called pawns should be respected. No one is small. “Everyone is useful. And lastly, sometimes the things that we love the most, like the queen, in chess has to be sacrificed," said Khan. His second important lesson was learnt through a typewriter.

"When you type something wrong on a typewriter, if you write something erroneously, it becomes difficult to remove it. “So you have to be very diligent and careful. Whatever you do in life, do it diligently. Do it in a way so that there are no mistakes. “Do it thinking that this is your first and last chance, and you will never get a chance to do it again," he said.

Khan’s third lesson came with an old broken camera. "I could see from the viewfinder but couldn’t click pictures. “It taught me an important lesson. Our creativity or hobby cannot always become our work.

“Very few people are fortunate to make it their job. “But whatever our creativity is, it is not necessary that the world should accept it," he said. His final lesson from his father was to have a sense of humour and “child-like innocence”.

Varun Dhawan gets vaccinated Actor Varun Dhawan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have the first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine, and took to social media to share pictures with the caption ''#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors 🥼Don’t be a prick go get the prick''. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) On the work front, he has a long line-up of films ahead.