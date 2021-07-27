Bolly-fix weekly: Deepika Padukone will flex her action muscles in new film

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we take a look at Deepika Padukone’s and Kartik Aaryan’s new film roles and Shilpa Shetty’s laugh that’s gone viral.

Deepika Padukone will flex her action acting muscles on upcoming role in Pathan Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone will be bringing out her action avatar for the first time in Indian cinema in her new movie “Pathan”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) The former athlete is no stranger to the action genre. She starred in Hollywood’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” in 2017 where she played the character Serena Unger alongside Hollywood heart-throb Vin Diesel.

From full splits to weapon plays and fights with gangsters, she left fans gasping and now she is all set to bring that form to the Indian cinema. In Pathan, the Bolly beauty will star opposite the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Salman Khan is set to make a cameo appearance. According to sources Padukone is shooting for high octane action scenes in Mumbai and has done intense preparations for it.

Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar film Chhapaak, alongside Vikrant Massey. Shilpa Shetty laughs when Kapil Sharma asks Raj Kundra about source of income in viral clip An old “Kapil Sharma Show” clip has gone viral after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested last week.

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021 Kundra was nabbed in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through an application called Hot Shots. The arrest comes as Shetty gears up for the release of her upcoming acting comeback in Hungama 2 this week. The video clip doing the rounds of social media sees Kapil Sharma questioning Kundra about his source of income. The clip from “The Kapil Sharma Show” aired in June 2020.

Shetty is seen gracing the couch of Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy and talk show, alongside her husband and Shamita Shetty. Sharma jokingly asking Kundra about his source of income as most of the times he is taking Shetty shopping, playing football matches with Bollywood stars and enjoying exotic vacations. "How do you manage to earn money without doing anything?,“ asked Sharma. The guests, including Shetty bursts into laughter.

Comments from fans suggested that Sharma could have known about the porn application and decided to joke about it to his audience. This means Kapil Sharma already knew. That's why he was pulling his leg in front of unaware audience. 😀😃😀😃

#RajKundraArrest #Shilpasetty #shilpashettykundraarrest #rajkundra — Shridhar J (@ShriSJ527) July 21, 2021 Seems Kapil knew how Kundra earn money 💵💵.So in open forum he asked this question.🤪🤪 — [email protected] (@nayaksureshkum2) July 20, 2021 Kartik Aaryan to play an air force pilot in Hansal Mehta’s next film, “Captain India” Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to announce his latest project.

The film star who is currently celebrating 10 years in Bollywood will star in Hansal Mehta’s “Captain India”. The upcoming film is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Aaryan took to his Instagram account to unveil the first look poster of “Captain India”, which features him in a never-before-seen avatar. In the caption he wrote: “When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia 🧑🏻‍✈️ @hansalmehta sir 🙏🏻”.