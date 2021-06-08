Bolly-fix weekly: New details arise from Rhea Chakraborty in NCB case

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly.

This week we look at serious allegations made by actress Rhea Chakraborty against her late boyfriend, Isabelle Kaif being compared to her Bollywood star sibling and Sunil Shetty being dubbed the one of the nicest actors in Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty has made some serious allegations against late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor, Sushant Singh Rajputs’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has made some serious allegations against Singh Rajput and his sister consuming drugs together.

These details were revealed in a recent statement by the Narcotics Control Bureau, who are investigating the drug angle in the actor’s death.

In the charge sheet, Chakraborty alleged that Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law, Siddharth used to consume marijuana with the late actor, and would even procure the drugs for him.

The statement also reportedly reveals that Chakraborty confessed that actress Sara Ali Khan had hand-rolled marijuana joints with Chakraborty and she had smoked it with her.

While NCB probed the drug nexus in the actor’s death Chakraborty was detained for 28 days last June, before getting bail.

The late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide, and even alleged financial irregularities.

Isabelle Kaif remains unbothered at comparisons with sister Katrina Kaif

Actress Isabelle Kaif has learned how to let comparisons with her sister Katrina Kaif slide.

In an interview online, Isabelle, who starred in movies like, “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed”, "Kwatha“ and ”Time To Dance“, said she did not choose to become an actress just because her sister is such a huge star in Bollywood.

Isabelle admitted that watching Bollywood films was a big part of her childhood, and she had always been drawn to acting.

She added that Katrina has often told her to focus on her work, and not let anything bring her down.

Isabelle has her heart set on doing an action or period film in the near future, and wanted to explore her acting prowess by taking up challenging roles.

Actor Suniel Shetty provides free medication to Covid-19 patients

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has spent decades in the film industry and has a number of notable films in his repertoire, has now been dubbed the nicest man in Bollywood.

The actor was recently in the news for providing free medication to those affected by Covid-19.

On Instagram he posted a video with a deep caption: “There is no power for change, greater than a community discovering what it cares about. Delighted to be a part of "Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi", an initiative @BDRPharma, my team @FTCTalent and I have taken up, to ensure that the right medications reach the people in need.

“If you or any of your family members are in need of medicines, and are facing problems in procuring them, don't worry.

“Me and BDR Pharmaceuticals will try our best to get those medicines to you. This is the time to help one another and to hold each other's hands,” the message read.

Previously, Shetty donated oxygen concentrators and helped Mumbai's dabbawallas (lunchbox delivery men), whose livelihoods have been impacted due to the lockdowns in Mumbai.