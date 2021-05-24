Bolly-fix weekly: Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas some IG love

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-Fix weekly.

This week we look at Priyanka Chopra showing love to hubby, Nick Jonas, a campaign in the name of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and two Bollywood heavyweights in an upcoming movie.

Not even a cracked rib can stop Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to send out an appreciation post to her musician husband, Nick Jonas, who, despite having a cracked rib attended and performed at the Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater over the weekend.

“Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby.

“With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much," she wrote.

The couple walked the red carpet in their killer designer outfits at the event.

Chopra was in a custom Dolce Gabbana shimmering thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neck line, while Jonas was spotted in designer pieces from Fendi.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts mask making campaign in her brother’s name

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who recently initiated a campaign “Maskup4SSR” has shared a video on Twitter of how people are joining the campaign, and doing their bit to save India from Covid-19.

In the video two ladies from London are sewing cloth masks as a part of the campaign.

Once 1000 masks are completed, they will be distributed to shopkeepers, vendors, housekeepers and others who need it.

Shweta tweeted, “These beautiful souls are working hard towards making masks for the SSR campaign.

“When we have such a caring Army, we will always be shielded from any ill. Thanks, Warriors, even at age 88, nobody can stop you from fighting for the right cause. Keep doing good and spreading love“.

These beautiful souls are working hard towards making masks for SSR campaign. When we have such caring Army, we will always be shielded from any ill. Thanks Warriors, even at age 88, nobody can stop you from fighting for the right cause. Keep doing good and spreading love

In another tweet she wrote: “Thank you Rashmi ji and Aunty ji for helping us with the #MaskUp4SSR campaign.

“Really appreciate your gesture of making the masks in London and sending to us in India to distribute. Means a lot! Folded handsRed heart#SSRkiArmySSRIANS”.

Thank you Rashmi ji and Aunty ji for helping us with the #MaskUp4SSR campaign. Really appreciate your gesture of making the masks in London and sending to us in India to distribute. Means a lot!

Emraan Hashmi set to lock horns with Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi. Picture: Instagram

Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan are set to lock horns in the upcoming action movie, “Tiger 3”.

Hashmi is reported to play the role of an Pakistani ISI agent who is pitted against Salman Khan's Tiger who a RAW agent.

Hashmi's character is smart, stylish, and far from any negative shades of character he has played previously.

Shooting has come to a halt amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India and might resume in June.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third instalment is touted to be made on a massive scale with a reported budget of Rs. 350 crores.