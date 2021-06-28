Bolly-fix weekly: Priyanka Chopra shares stunning Pride pics

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we look at Priyanka Chopra’s Pride look, Adnan Khan wanting challenging roles and singer Armaan Malik, who says the pandemic has been exhausting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Pride in New York Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas went all-white to celebrate Pride Month in New York. Priyanka posted a set of pictures on Instagram where she is seen sporting an all-white co-ordinate blouse with a thigh-high skirt. She completed her look with nude shoes and gold accessories.

"Sunday's OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC Happy Pride! @anjula_acharia," Priyanka wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) The actress's post received scores of comments from her fans. Celebrities like Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi also dropped comments on Priyanka Chopra's post. While Swara left fire emojis, Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis on Priyanka's pictures.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT. Adnan Khan wants fun yet challenging roles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Khan (@adnan_a_khan) Adnan Khan, who was last seen playing the protagonist Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed in the TV drama Ishq Subhan Allah, says he would love to play a “negative” role in his next show. "After playing a romantic character, now I don't mind taking up negative roles. I would love to come out as a bad boy on the TV screen. “Negative characters are fun and interesting. It would bring new challenges.

“The audience may take time to accept me in grey shades, but I'm sure to impress them with my acting skills," he said. He feels that after playing negative characters, actors often lose out on positive roles, but he is not worried about it. "I know the fact that mostly on TV, if you play negative roles, makers don't consider you back for the role of a protagonist.

“But I'm not worried about being typecast. I wish to be versatile. “I'm looking for some challenging roles, be it positive or negative, to return to work," says the actor. Singer Armaan Malik says the pandemic has been exhausting

Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The singer said that the pandemic had been mentally and physically exhausting. "It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times.

“The pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting. I am so damn proud of you, me & everybody here," Armaan tweeted. It’s a miracle that we are able to function during these times. The pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting. I’m so damn proud of you, me & everybody here ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 27, 2021 Talking about how he has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, Armaan recently said: "For the world, I am this super-positive person but I've not been my best lately. “Music has been my sole saviour in times of distress.

“However, there's no button I can switch 'on' and become instantly creative. “I am trying to keep my calm and praying for better times. There's nothing more I can do." View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik) On the work front, Armaan is celebrating the success of his single titled “Echo” for which he collaborated with Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam and international music producer KSHMR.