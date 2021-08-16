Bolly-fix weekly: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to shoot 'Tiger 3'

In Bolly-fix weekly we take a look at the hottest topics in Bollywood. This week we take a look at film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor’s secret wedding, Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Netflix debut and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s “Tiger 3” shoot.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Rhea shares secret wedding picture. Rhea Kapoor and hubby, Karan Boolani. Picture: Instagram. Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor has shared the first picture from her secret wedding with producer Karan Boolani. The two tied the knot on Saturday, August 8, at Rhea’s father Anil Kapoor’s house.

She took to Instagram to write a lengthy caption to accompany the picture. “Twelve years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be.

I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. ❤️.”

Rhea and Karan's wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia make their Netflix debut Scene from "Plan A Plan B". Picture: Instagram. More and more actors are making their way to OTT platforms, the latest being Riteish Deshmukh as he collaborates with Tamannaah Bhatia on a quirky romantic film, "Plan A Plan B".

The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who is currently shooting for the Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F film, “Freddy”. Ghosh is known for films like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. The quirky coming-of-age romance stars Deshmukh, and Bhatia along with Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila.

According to online reports, Deshmukh said: "I am elated to be a part of "Plan A Plan B" and am stoked to be making my digital debut with this film. What excites me the most is the terrific story line of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story. I can't wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix." Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to shoot Tiger 3. Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are heading to Russia on Wednesday, August 18 to shoot the international leg of Aditya Chopra's "Tiger 3".

The 45-day gruelling schedule filled with action sequences will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations, including Austria and Turkey. According to online reports, Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films is flying the cast and crew via a jumbo charter. “YRF is chartering everyone, including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules!