Bolly-fix weekly: Tiger Shroff has a message for social media trolls

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we take a look at Akshay Kumar’s new film release, social media trolls worrying Jackie Shroff and give you an update on Shilpa Shetty’s husband’s porn racketeering case.

Akshay Kumar unveils trailer of espionage drama ‘Bell Bottom’, says release is a gamble View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) Launching the trailer of the much-awaited Bell Bottom, actor Akshay Kumar said that OTT channels can’t match the experience that cinema theatres have to offer. “The fun of watching a film in a cinema theatre is different. You ca’t match it,” the actor said.

Directed by Ranjit Tewari, “Bell Bottom” is a spy thriller set in the 1980s. The film, slated for a theatrical release on August 19, is named after the code name of the RAW agent played by Kumar while Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi. Kumar sounded cautiously optimistic about the box-office reception. “We had to take this gamble. We had to take this leap of faith. Let us see what is going to happen,” he said.

And then he struck a positive note. “We believe people will come. Even if it is 50% occupancy, things will work,” Kumar said. Tiger Shroff has a message for social media trolls TIGER Shroff. Picture: Instagram. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has faced several criticisms and trolling for his looks, acting skills and more since the time he made his debut with the film Heropanti in 2014. The actor says that as long as he gets more love than hate on social media, he is mostly unaffected by the trollers.

Recently the actor appeared on chat show Pinch Season 2 to address some of the trolls’ mean comments on social media about the celebrity guest. Tiger read out comments in which mostly he is bullied for the way he looks and on his acting skills. To answer all his trolls, Tiger said, "I know from the time my first film was released people said ye ladka hai ya ladki, people commented on my face and said I look like a girl. And then they see my body! A section of people loves me for my action scenes etc. “As long as love is coming in for me from my fans, I am ok. I have decided to make my own space in Bollywood, I have chosen a separate path for myself. When you try and create something of your own, there are hurdles but I take it on.”

He said: "when it comes to trolling, it is at times scary how a nameless, faceless individual could say anything about anybody without getting caught". Shilpa Shetty asks for privacy amid husband’s porn racket arrest SHILPA Shetty. Picture: Instagram Since the arrest of Bollywood star, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, the star had reserved her right to comment – but now she has broken her silence.

Kundra was arrested last month by the Mumbai police on charges of making and distributing pornography through an application call Hot Shots. The app has since been taken off Apple and Google play stores and Kundra remains in police custody until August 7. Kundra’s famous wife, Shetty – who had to bare the brunt of the scandal – took to social media where she posted a statement pleading with the media and detractors to give her and the couple’s children privacy during this trying time.

A part of the statement read: “I humbly request you – especially as a mother – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.” The Hungama 2 actress said that the past few days had been challenging with rumours, accusations, trolling and posed questions, but she wants to remain closed to commenting as the case is sub judice. The full statement read: “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations.

“A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed … not only to me but also to my family. “My stand … I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is sub judice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity, ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a mother – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hard-working professional for the last 29 years.