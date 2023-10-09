Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha safely back in India after authorities were ‘unable to contact’ her in Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally returned to Mumbai after being stranded in Israel.
As per the media reports, she had travelled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, but was stuck there because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Previously, her team had updated that she was being safely brought back home.
#WATCH | Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives at Mumbai airport from Israel https://t.co/kLfmKomeN3 pic.twitter.com/FqyhOtj9FZ— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home.
“We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India”, as quoted by Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt's publicist.
Around 6:30 am (local time), on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hit several cities, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.
This was followed by several Hamas fighters entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.
Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.