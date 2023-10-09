Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha safely back in India after authorities were ‘unable to contact’ her in Israel

As per the media reports, she had travelled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, but was stuck there because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Previously, her team had updated that she was being safely brought back home.

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home.

“We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India”, as quoted by Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt's publicist.

Around 6:30 am (local time), on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hit several cities, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.