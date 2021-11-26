Bombay High Court says ‘no positive evidence against Aryan Khan’

Days after his release from jail, the Bombay High court in India has said that there is “no positive evidence against Aryan Khan”. This week the court released a detailed order granting bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and two others in a drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan made headlines last month that shocked Bollywood and fans across the globe when he was arrested in connection with a drug bust. He was arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale and purchase of narcotic drugs during a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner. The NCB took Aryan and seven others into custody.

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. Now in its detailed order, the court said it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence, according to the Hindustan Times. "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," the court said while rejecting the NCB’s argument.