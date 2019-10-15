Bonang tells tweep to 'f**k off' after 'stop producing alcohol' comment









Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram/Blaq Smith Local personality Bonang Matheba told a Twitter user to "f**k off" after they told her to bow to God and stop producing alcohol. Since the launch of House of BNG earlier this year, the "Being Bonang" star's MCC has become a popular beverage in Mzansi. From being sold out online the day of the launch to having a House of BNG lounge at the Vodacom Durban July and now being the main celebration partner for the upcoming Sun Met next year. House of BNG was also featured on a BBC News insert where Matheba talked about how black women in South Africa are large consumers of both MCCs and champagnes. She further talked about how she didn't think she would make her own wine, also naming the many other ventures she has done - including her lingerie line with Woolworths.

Taking to the microblogging website, @Toxic_Rere posted that she prayed about Queen B and God told her that the award-winning presenter must bow before God, "praise him publicly" and "stop producing alcohol" in a now deleted tweet.

"I prayed about it and God says you need to bow before him and praise him publicly and stop producing alcohol. Why don't you use your influence for good?”

Bonang quote tweeted the user and told her to "f**k off".

The is not the first she has hit back at someone trolling her. Last year she told a user to "go f**k yourself sweetheart" after they commented on clip from her birthday dinner and said: "But does @bonang_m really have 2 play European music in her party? She's so westernised! I hate this about SA celebs, not an AFRICAN symbols".