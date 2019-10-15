Local personality Bonang Matheba told a Twitter user to "f**k off" after they told her to bow to God and stop producing alcohol.
Since the launch of House of BNG earlier this year, the "Being Bonang" star's MCC has become a popular beverage in Mzansi.
From being sold out online the day of the launch to having a House of BNG lounge at the Vodacom Durban July and now being the main celebration partner for the upcoming Sun Met next year.
House of BNG was also featured on a BBC News insert where Matheba talked about how black women in South Africa are large consumers of both MCCs and champagnes.
She further talked about how she didn't think she would make her own wine, also naming the many other ventures she has done - including her lingerie line with Woolworths.