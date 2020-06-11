Bontle Modiselle clears the air on 'build a man' Twitter post
Local actress Bontle Modiselle has cleared the air after a Twitter user used her as an example of how to "build a man".
On Tuesday, Twitter user @Its_Khaya_ decided to advise people currently dating a Lawrence (Jay Ellis) type from season one of "Insecure".
Using Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Mvelase, along with Bontle and Priddy Ugly's relationships as examples, @Its_Khaya_ explained the benefits of being a ride-or-die partner.
The post said: "Kwesta started dating he's wife when he was still a nobody. Bontle modisella used to pay for Priddy ugly's studio when Priddy was still broke.
"Lesson behind this: ladies build your man and grind & hustle with him, believe in his dreams regardless of his background and his situation. (sic)"
Kwesta started dating he's wife when he was still a nobody— Dee_Kay (@Its_Khaya_) June 9, 2020
Bontle modisella used to pay for Priddy ugly's studio when Priddy was still broke
Lesson behind this:ladies build your man and grind & hustle with him, believe in his dreams regardless of his background and his situation pic.twitter.com/D4hogVB74t
Tweeps got a kick out of the post, especially the "build your man" portion.
Men should make a habit of building themselves, women aren't here to play bob-the-builder like that's a fertilizer for relationship stability— #BlackLivesMatter (@TyelakheZoli) June 9, 2020
It will end in tears pic.twitter.com/RsQCIH4UH5— #PutSouthAfricansFirst 🇿🇦 (@DanTau2) June 9, 2020
Ladies, run, I repeat run from men who need building. On top of the shit 2020 is throwing, you have to worry about the roofing & plumbing needs of a man you’re ‘building’. Sometimes buying a turn key house is better than buying a fixer upper to renovate.— Marcus Brutus (@TrustNcube10) June 9, 2020
Ladies build yourself first before building a Man. Both of these ladies have careers.— Baby Pana 🇿🇦 (@BabyPana23) June 9, 2020
There is no lesson here, just because the two of them have grown together doesn't mean other will too. Kwesta is an individual & not everyman. Invest in people who are worth investing, not the type that believes it's entitled to hand outs...— Tee (@Village_boy7) June 9, 2020
Following Modiselle catching stray bullets due to the post, she also responded and said: "Terrible analogy. Awful advice."
Terrible analogy. Awful advice. https://t.co/rIdPAcKlcr— Bontle BaAfrika Moloi (@BontleModiselle) June 9, 2020