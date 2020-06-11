EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Bontle Modiselle. Picture: Instagram
Bontle Modiselle clears the air on 'build a man' Twitter post

Local actress Bontle Modiselle has cleared the air after a Twitter user used her as an example of how to "build a man". 

On Tuesday, Twitter user @Its_Khaya_ decided to advise people currently dating a Lawrence (Jay Ellis) type from season one of "Insecure". 

Using Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Mvelase, along with Bontle and Priddy Ugly's relationships as examples, @Its_Khaya_ explained the benefits of being a ride-or-die partner. 

The post said: "Kwesta started dating he's wife when he was still a nobody. Bontle modisella used to pay for Priddy ugly's studio when Priddy was still broke.

"Lesson behind this: ladies build your man and grind & hustle with him, believe in his dreams regardless of his background and his situation. (sic)"

Tweeps got a kick out of the post, especially the "build your man" portion. 

Following Modiselle catching stray bullets due to the post, she also responded and said: "Terrible analogy. Awful advice."

