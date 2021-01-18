Bow Wow defends himself after packed club performance amid Covid-19

Rapper Bow Wow was recently slammed by tweeps for giving a packed club performance during the pandemic. He says he wore a mask until he got on the microphone, and that he does not want people to think he does not care. The 33-year-old artiste gave a glimpse of his Friday night on his Instagram Story, showing off a crowded nightclub in Houston featuring several fans standing and dancing closely without masks, reports Fox News. Bow Wow performing in Houston last night pic.twitter.com/ZzcVCmYoVU — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 16, 2021 "So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW??? BOW WOW?" one user tweeted. So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW???



BOW WOW? pic.twitter.com/7OjxHC7sxf — rιαɴ (@ratedRIAN) January 16, 2021 "Ppl really risking it all for Bow wow in the year 2021?!!" another quipped.

Ppl really risking it all for Bow wow in the year 2021?!! 🥴 — Korin💋 (@icysupremacy_) January 16, 2021

"I would NEVER risk my life for Lil Bow Wow..... Also, do we have NO COVID restrictions in H-Town? This club needs to be shut down. There are some awful ways to die, but death by Bow Wow has to be up there. Do better people," another wrote.

I would NEVER risk my life for Lil Bow Wow.....🤦🏿‍♂️ Also, do we have NO COVID restrictions in H-Town? This club needs to be shut down. There are some awful ways to die, but death by Bow Wow has to be up there. Do better people. 😷 https://t.co/XgPq0H2aE3 — Rep. Monroe Nichols (@Monichols) January 16, 2021

Some also tweeted to the musician, whose real name is Shad Moss, and accused him of having no regard for the crowd's safety as well as his own.

"At what point do you as an artist stop and say 'This is irresponsible?' Do you not have a conversation with the promoters about social distancing? People are DYING because of Covid-19, especially people of color! But you got paid, right?!" one person tweeted to Bow Wow.

Other fans mocked Moss for being a "super spreader", but he claimed he wasn't in the wrong and had attended similar parties in 2020, reports Fox News.

"Man i been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on," he responded to one netizen.

In another tweet, Moss claimed: "IT WASNT MY PARTY. But of course ima get the blame."

He also added that he wore his mask "up until i got on the mic. That simple. Keep hand sanitizer on me at all times".

In another tweet, the rapper said he "dont want folks thinking i dont care ya know..."

It seems like the tweets by the artiste have been deleted as they are not available.