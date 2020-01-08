Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, left, and husband Brad Falchuk attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at the DGA New York Theater on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP

Brad Falchuk "can't believe" he's married to Gwyneth Paltrow and he has confessed he is completely "struck by" his other half's "real" persona. The "Glee" co-creator is full of praise for his wife, admitting he is completely "struck by" his other half's "real" persona behind her public one.

He shared: "She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds - a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer - and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship ... There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is.

And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to. All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It's like, well, when that's your wife, how do you not have the same approach?"

And Gwen also opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she has kids - Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.