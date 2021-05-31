Brad Pitt and Andra Day 'seen swapping numbers at the Oscars'

Brad Pitt was spotted swapping numbers with Andra Day at the Oscars, according to a source.

The 57-year-old actor and Andra, 36 - who starred in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' - were seen locked in conversation at the annual awards ceremony.

An insider explained: "Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while."

Brad - who was previously married to Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston - was seen "flirting" with Andra during the event.

But it's also been suggested that their chat "could be just professional".

The source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers.

“It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina have reportedly been awarded joint custody over their children.

The celebrity duo have been engaged in a custody battle over their five youngest children - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - since their split in 2016, and on Wednesday they were officially awarded joint custody of all five kids.

A source recently said: "There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.

"Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids – and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.

"This trial lasted for several months and there were a f*** ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this."

However, sources believe Angelina will continue fighting the custody arrangement, as she reportedly thinks there were “issues” with the way Judge John Ouderkirk handled their court proceedings.

The insider added: "Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed."