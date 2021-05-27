Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie awarded joint custody of children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly been awarded joint custody over their children, as Brad is said to be “so relieved” to be able to “spend more time” with his brood.

The former couple have been engaged in a custody battle over their five youngest children - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – since their split in 2016, and on Wednesday they were officially awarded joint custody of all five children.

A source told Page Six: “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.

“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids – and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a f*** ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this."

And it has also been claimed that Brad – who also has 19-year-old son Maddox with Angelina – is “so relieved” to be able to “spend more time” with his children.

However, sources believe Angelina will continue fighting the custody arrangement, as she reportedly thinks there were “issues” with the way Judge John Ouderkirk handled their court proceedings.

The source added: "Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed."

Earlier this week Angelina and her legal team claimed the judge wouldn’t allow her children to testify in court.

A filing made to California's Second District Court of Appeal read: "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case ... They have failed to adequately consider a section of the California courts code, which says it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence."

Angelina believes the court should be able to "hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate", but this has been refused.

However, Brad's lawyers believe the proceedings have been conducted fairly.

In a response filing made to the courts, they said: "Ouderkirk has conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough, fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after hearing from experts and percipient witnesses.

“[Angelina's testimony] lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.

“[The objections are causing] grave harm upon the children, who will be further denied permanence and stability."