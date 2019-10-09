Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have asked for more time to agree a financial settlement in their divorce.
The former couple split in 2016 and although they were declared legally single earlier this year, their marriage still hasn't been officially dissolved and it seems it could take more time to do so.
According to The Blast, Brad filed documents to the court asking to appoint a private judge to enable their discussions to continue, a request the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star agreed with.
The LA County Court agreed, as long as the pair paid for the judge's time themselves, and a stipulation order was put in place to "Extend Appointment of Privately Compensated Temporary Judge."
One major sticking point in the dispute is the winery, Miraval, that the pair bought in 2011 with the intention of ultimately passing it on to their six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.