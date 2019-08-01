Actor Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK photo call of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, in central London, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Picture: AP

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a night out at the opera at the Hollywood Bowl together recently.



The Hollywood hunks caught up in Los Angeles recently where they indulged their mutual love of opera with a night out to watch the LA Philharmonic orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl.





A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They have been busy juggling work with tricky family situations this year, and finally they have some time to themselves to hang out and be there for each other.





"Both Brads had the best night being away from the normal Hollywood crowd, but they still stopped to talk to a few industry friends in the audience.





"They were sipping sparkling water and chatting."





Both men are single following 55-year-old Brad's split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after two years of marriage and 44-year-old Bradley's recently break-up with Irina Shayk, the mother of his daughter Lea, two.





Although neither men are interested in a new relationship right now, friends believe they will be "good wingmen" for each other when they eventually start dating again.





The insider said: "They won't be out chatting up women any time soon, but they are both single for the first time in over a decade.





"They'll be good wingmen for each other when the time is right."





Pitt's quiet night at the opera comes not long after it was claimed he and 'Once Upon a Time in America' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio have bonded over pottery.





Since striking up a friendship on set, they are said to have been spending time together indulging in their shared love for pottery, where they spend their evenings "creating art" at Brad's sculpting studio.





A source said: "Brad's got his own sculpting studio at his house and Leo loves coming over to use it.





"They sometimes hang out with Brad's artist pals, but other times it's just the two of them.



