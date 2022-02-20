Brad Pitt 'devastated' after Angelina Jolie sells winery stake

Brad Pitt was "devastated" after Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the winery business "without his knowledge", with a source claiming her actions were designed "to punish him." The 58-year-old star - who split from fellow star Angelina in 2016 - had initially thought the pair would reach their own conclusion when it came to the business, but was left "devastated" when Angelina,46, sold her share without consulting him.

A source told UsWeekly: "He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him. When she sold it out from under him - out of the blue -, he was devastated." The “Fight Club” star - who has joint custody of children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13 with fellow Oscar winner - is said to have had a a "passion" for the winery, Angelina has "no interest" in the business and her actions were designed to "hurt" him amid their ongoing legal battle. The insider added: "Brad had a passion for the business. It’s been a part of his life and she had no interest. [She sold her shares] just to punish him. She did it to hurt him."

The claims come just days after it was revealed that 'Ocean's 11' star Brad is to sue his ex-wife for damages over her decision to sell her stake in the business back in 2021. In court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, it is claimed “Eternals” star Angelina completed the alleged sale "without Pitt's knowledge".