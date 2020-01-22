Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio calls me his 'lover'









Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Picture. Reuters Leonardo DiCaprio calls his friend and co-star Brad Pitt his "lover", according to Brad himself, who finds it "confusing", but "rolls with it". The two Hollywood icons have become close friends since starring together in 'Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood', and 56-year-old Brad has revealed Leonardo has an affectionate but "confusing" nickname for his pal. He said: "Lover. He calls me Lover. It's a bit confusing, but I roll with it." Brad also explained the chemistry he has with Leonardo - who is romancing Camila Morrone - as well as their other co-stars, including director Quentin Tarantino, as he said they all have "respect for each other". Speaking to PeopleTV, he said: "You'll find, with most of the guys, I would say we're all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays, and it's pretty easy."

Leonardo, 45, might have competition to be Brad's platonic lover though, as 'CHiPS' star Dax Shepard recently recalled the "spectacular date" he had with Brad, when they went out riding motorbikes together.

Dax - who previously revealed Brad was his first crush - explained: "I went on a date with him. I'm not kidding you.

"In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter ... you think I'm lying! We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. Just the two of us took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track.

"I felt like 'Pretty Woman'. I felt like Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo [Drive in Beverly Hills] and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, it wouldn't have surprised me. It was that incredible.

"So we went up. He's everything you'd hope. He attacked that track like his character from 'Troy'. He's a warrior on two wheels."