Leonardo DiCaprio calls his friend and co-star Brad Pitt his "lover", according to Brad himself, who finds it "confusing", but "rolls with it".
The two Hollywood icons have become close friends since starring together in 'Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood', and 56-year-old Brad has revealed Leonardo has an affectionate but "confusing" nickname for his pal.
He said: "Lover. He calls me Lover. It's a bit confusing, but I roll with it."
Brad also explained the chemistry he has with Leonardo - who is romancing Camila Morrone - as well as their other co-stars, including director Quentin Tarantino, as he said they all have "respect for each other".
Speaking to PeopleTV, he said: "You'll find, with most of the guys, I would say we're all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays, and it's pretty easy."