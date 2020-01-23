Brad Pitt is "blissfully naive" of the excitement surrounding his backstage reunion with Jennifer Aniston as he's not read any headlines about them.
The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor and his ex-wife caused a stir earlier this week when they were pictured holding hands and embracing at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards but despite the widespread frenzy, the 56-year-old hunk - who has six children with second ex-wife Angelina Jolie - insisted he knows nothing about it.
Claiming he hadn't read the headlines, Brad told "Entertainment Tonight": "I don't know. I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way."