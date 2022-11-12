Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are "in a great place and very happy". The 47-year-old actor and Irina, 36, have recently been spotted together in New York City, and although they remain very fond of each other, a source has insisted that they've not officially rekindled their romance.

The insider told E! News: "They never stopped loving and caring about each other. They love their daughter and being a family. They enjoy spending time together and are doing more of it lately. They are in a great place and very happy." Watch video: Cooper and Shayk have Lea, five, together, and they previously dated between 2015 and 2019. The celebrity duo even took a vacation together in August, prompting speculation that they had rekindled their relationship.

An insider said at the time: "They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter. They do things as a family and it's going well." Last year, meanwhile, Shayk was romantically linked to rap star Kanye West after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The brunette beauty and West, 45, were seen together on a romantic trip to France, but their spark ultimately fizzled out.

A source said at the time: "It was never a serious thing that took off." Another insider also revealed that West was wowed by the model, who previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the “Stronger” hitmaker - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kardashian - was also said to have been focused on his children and his music career at the time.

